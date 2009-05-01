Work Out, Eat Out: Places to Eat in Western U.S.

Photo courtesy of Fox Restaurant Concepts

Fit In Phoenix

After hitting Phoenix’s trails, hikers can now reward themselves with two very different kinds of meals: a juicy T-bone at Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s J&G Steakhouse, at the Phoenician, or a healthy dinner at True Food Kitchen. With advice from alternative-health guru and author Andrew Weil, chef Michael Stebner (left) creates flavorful dishes like shrimp dumplings with shiitake mushrooms and ginger.



Santa Fe Fresh

The Santa Fe Farmers Market’s year-round space is the perfect place to recover from a morning of mountain biking. The indoor/outdoor market accommodates up to 150 vendors from 15 counties. Best finds: tamales at Trujillo Farms de Nambé and spicy peach chutney from Southwest Chutney. Down the road at Vinaigrette, chef Erin Wade cooks with vegetables from her sustainable 10-acre farm. Her playful menu offers salads like Eat Your Peas (baby lettuce with sweet peas, bacon and Asiago).



Aspen Comfort Food

After riding the Roaring Fork rapids, rafters can dry off at the Little Nell’s revamped Ajax Tavern while eating chef Jim Butchart’s Colorado lamb bolognese with pappardelle.

