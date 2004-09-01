Word Around Town

San Francisco Ron Siegel (an F&W Best New Chef 1999) has left Masa's to join The Dining Room at the Ritz-Carlton, replacing Sylvain Portay. Mark Sullivan (an F&W Best New Chef 2002) will open a neighborhood restaurant in Presidio Heights with artisanal charcuterie and cheeses and dishes like sorrel-roasted chicken.

Boulder Two French Laundry alumnichef Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson and sommelier Bobby Stuckeyhave relocated to Colorado to open Frasca Food and Wine, with a menu from the Italian region of Friuli. Hugo Matheson, formerly of London's River Café, has launched The Kitchen, a bistro that uses sustainable ingredients.

Washington, D.C. Eric Ziebold, another former French Laundry chef, has landed at the Mandarin Oriental's new French-American restaurant, CityZen. In Crystal City, chef-restaurateur José Andrés will serve Mexican-influenced small plates at Oyamel.

Boston Marc Orfaly (an F&W Best New Chef 2004) is opening Metropolitan Club, a modern steak house, in the MetroWest district in October. Smith & Wollensky's latest outpost, in the 113-year-old armory near the Boston Common, serves over 650 American wines.