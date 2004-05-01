Word Around Town | New Hotels: United States; England; France; Italy

United States

California's Calistoga Ranch, in California, from the owners of Napa Valley's Auberge du Soleil, has opulent bungalows in a wooded canyon, a lakeside restaurant and spa treatments featuring the region's mineral waters (doubles from $525; 580 Lommel Rd., Calistoga; 800-942-4220). New York City's Hotel Gansevoort is the booming Meatpacking District's first luxury property. It features a 45-foot, glass-surrounded rooftop pool with underwater music (doubles from $325; 18 Ninth Ave.; 877-426-7386).

England

Peter de Savary, former owner of the celebrity retreat Skibo Castle in Scotland, has opened luxurious Bovey Castle on Dartmoor National Park in Devon. Set in 368 square miles of parkland, it has a championship 18-hole golf course (doubles from $265; North Bovey, Dartmoor National Park; 011-44-1647-445-006).

France

In the hills of southern France, the 115-suite Four Seasons Resort Provence at Terre Blanche is the company's first European resort, and it's only a short drive from St. Tropez's beaches (doubles from $730; Domaine de Terre Blanches, Tourrettes; 800-819-5053).

Italy

Sicily's Kempinski Giardino di Costanza Grand Hotel & Spa, which opens in June in the western city of Mazara del Vallo, will include Enoteca del Mediterraneo, a wine bar with a remarkable selection of Italian and French wines (doubles from $440; Via Salemi, Km 7, 100; 800-426-3135).

