Word Around Town | Miami, New York City, Los Angeles

Miami Dean Fearing of Dallas's Mansion on Turtle Creek is bringing his innovative Southwestern dishes to the new Acqualina resort in the Sunny Isles neighborhood of Miami Beach. Kerry Simon, of Simon Kitchen & Bar in Las Vegas, will serve small plates at Onda Lounge.

New York City At Kimpton hotel group's silverleaf tavern, adjacent to its first Manhattan property, 70 Park Avenue, chef Kevin Reilly prepares a New American menu. Roberto and Monica Bellissimo are cooking pan-Italian dishes at Della Rovere, where noted wine director Patrick Boland serves well over 100 wines by the glass. At Lure Fishbar, in the old Canteen space in SoHo, chef Josh Capon specializes in seviches.

Los Angeles Opaline's former executive chef, David Lentz, is opening the Hungry Cat, an oyster bar with dishes like soft-shell-crab sandwiches. Ben Ford is launching the Filling Station in Culver City. Christian Shaffer, chef and owner of Chloe in Playa del Ray, has a second restaurant, Avenue, in Manhattan Beach.