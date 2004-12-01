Word Around Town | Holiday Gifts

A sampling of great holiday gifts that raise money for worthy causes.

New York City Profits from Housing Works's frosted gingerbread houses go to help people living with AIDS ($40; theworkscatering.org). Sales of delicious cinnamon rugalach from Baked in the 'Hood support Harlem's Association to Benefit Children, which teaches baking to the underprivileged ($15 for 1 lb; 888-BAKE-ABC).

Boston Dancing Deer Baking Co. will donate 35 percent of the profits from its sales of gingerbread cakes and cookies to help the homeless ($22 for a house kit; 888-699-DEER).

Washington, DC Proceeds from the DC-based Share Our Strength's cookbook, Baking from the Heart, will help feed hungry children nationwide. Dozens of pastry chefs, including François Payard, contributed their holiday recipes to the book ($20; amazon.com).