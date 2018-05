Status Ingredient

Heath Putnam missed the dark, profoundly marbled pork he ate while living in Central Europe—so much so that he began importing and raising furry Mangalitsas (a.k.a. wooly pigs) in Washington State. The breed is a direct descendent of wild boars, and the porcine equivalent of Kobe. Mangalitsa pork is now on the menus at the French Laundry in Napa and Seattle’s Sitka & Spruce. woolypigs.com.