Wood-Fired Flavor

Fast and easy new ways to get smokiness without a grill.

Food & Wine
June 01, 2009

Miguel & Valentino's olive oil.

© Wendell T. Webber

Olive Oil

Miguel & Valentino’s bright oil, poured into trays and smoked over a pinecone fire, is delicious on fishVosges's Barcelona Bombalina Almonds.

© Wendell T. Webber

Almond Candies

Vosges’s delightful Barcelona Bombalina Almonds are hickory-smoked and coated in chocolateNardin's tender smoked anchovies.

© Wendell T. Webber

Anchovies

Nardin’s tender smoked anchovies are great on pasta or on a bruschetta with piquillo peppers. 

Smoked Crackers

Scented with beech wood, Ditty’s Irish smoked oatcakes are ideal with aged cheddar.

Peppercorns

Robust smoked black peppercorns from Vanns Spices are terrific in omelets or dishes like the classic pasta cacio e pepe (pasta with cheese and pepper), (recipe, right).

Hot Dogs

The Farmers Diner in Quechee, Vermont, makes artisanal hot dogs from a mix of local meats, including bacon—smoked over hardwood and corncobs—to give them an irresistible sweet-spicy flavor.

Duck Pastrami

Brined in brown sugar and then smoked in-house, the silky-rich duck-breast pastrami from Formaggio Kitchen has a subtle applewood flavor; it could easily fill in for prosciutto on a charcuterie plate.  

More Food Product Picks:

Fast, Delicious Ways to Add Flavor to FoodEasy Ways to Add FlavorFood Products from WineriesFood Products from Wineries 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up