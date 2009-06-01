Wood-Fired Flavor

Fast and easy new ways to get smokiness without a grill.
Olive Oil
Miguel & Valentino’s bright oil, poured into trays and smoked over a pinecone fire, is delicious on fish.
Almond Candies
Vosges’s delightful Barcelona Bombalina Almonds are hickory-smoked and coated in chocolate.
Anchovies
Nardin’s tender smoked anchovies are great on pasta or on a bruschetta with piquillo peppers.
Smoked Crackers
Scented with beech wood, Ditty’s Irish smoked oatcakes are ideal with aged cheddar.
Peppercorns
Robust smoked black peppercorns from Vanns Spices are terrific in omelets or dishes like the classic pasta cacio e pepe (pasta with cheese and pepper), (recipe, right).
Hot Dogs
The Farmers Diner in Quechee, Vermont, makes artisanal hot dogs from a mix of local meats, including bacon—smoked over hardwood and corncobs—to give them an irresistible sweet-spicy flavor.
Duck Pastrami
Brined in brown sugar and then smoked in-house, the silky-rich duck-breast pastrami from Formaggio Kitchen has a subtle applewood flavor; it could easily fill in for prosciutto on a charcuterie plate.