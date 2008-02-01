Winter’s Healthiest Recipes

Chefs Clark Frasier and Mark Gaier appreciate the plight of the traveler: Arrive tired, weigh paltry dining options, settle for mediocre hotel food. But the couple—famous for their elegant Arrows Restaurant in Ogunquit, Maine—is redefining suburban hotel dining with their newest restaurant, Summer Winter, located north of Boston in the Burlington, Massachusetts, Marriott. They source fresh ingredients from their on-site greenhouse. To make the best of cold-weather produce, Frasier purees roasted eggplant—an oft-overlooked vegetable in the winter—with lentils for an earthy, creamy soup. Parsnips, left in the cold earth to intensify their flavors, are roasted for a deeply satisfying accompaniment to trout with a vibrant citrus-olive relish. “Most hotel food is god-awful,” says Gaier. “We want to give travelers—and locals—a better option.” In addition to being year-round gardeners, Frasier and Gaier are cold-weather jocks: This year they plan to expand their usual skiing and snowshoeing regimen by taking surfing lessons—in the dead of winter. “A bunch of guys in our restaurants surf year-round,” Frasier says. “We promised we’d give it a shot. Maybe it’s one of those midlife crisis things.”