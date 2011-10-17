Fresh Winter Produce

Discover the delicious results of winter's harvest with these seasonal fruits and vegetables and over 100 fantastic ways to use them.
Beets | Cabbage | Celery Root | Citrus | Collard Greens | Leeks | Onions | Parsnips | Potatoes | Rutabagas | Shallots | Turnips |
Winter Produce: Beets
- Creamy Beet Dip with White Crudités
- Cider-Vinegar-Pickled Beets »
- Beet Risotto
- Pickled Beet Salad
- Boxer's Beet Juice with Horseradish
- Beet Salad with Watercress and Fresh Pecorino
- Beet-and-Burrata Crostini
- Herring-and-Beet Salad
Plus: More Delicious Beets »
Winter Produce: Cabbage
- Cabbage-and-Kale Soup with Farro
- Spicy Cabbage, Carrot and Daikon Kimchi
- Savoy-Cabbage-and-Sunchoke Pizzas
- Braised Red Cabbage with Caraway and Apple
- Cabbage, Watercress and Pine Nut Dumplings
- Warm Duck-and-Cabbage Salad
- Linguine with Red Cabbage »
- Cabbage-and-Mushroom Toasts
Winter Produce: Celery Root
- Wine–Braised Beef and Celery Root Shepherd's Pie
- Celery Root with Apples, Walnuts and Blue Cheese
- Celery Root and Turnip Puree
- Celery Root and Mushroom Lasagna
- Celery Root Soup with Clementine-Relish Toasts »
- Celery–and–Celery–Root Salad with Pine Nuts and Lemon
- Roasted Beets and Celery Root with Goat Butter
Winter Produce: Citrus
- Citrus Salad with Candied Ginger »
- Winter Chicken Salad with Citrus and Celery
- Lemon Confit
- Flaky Blood Orange Tart
- Jicama, Citrus and Watercress Salad
- Blood Orange Margaritas
- Scallops with Grapefruit-Onion Salad
- Beet Salad with Tangerines
Plus: More Recipes for Delicious Citrus »
Winter Produce: Collard Greens
- Collard Greens with Fennel and Orange Butter
- Creamed Collard Greens
- Collard Cobbler with Cornmeal Biscuits
- Cider-Braised Collards with Ham »
- Collard Greens with Tomatoes and Garlic
- Quick Asian-Style Collard Greens
Plus: More Great Greens »
Winter Produce: Leeks
- Leek Mac and Cheese
- Leek and Pecorino Pizza
- Fusilli with Creamed Leek and Spinach
- Leek Salad with Walnuts and Tomme de Brebis »
- Leek-and-Mushroom Croquettes
- Simplest Chicken-and-Leek Stew
- Bacon-and-Leek Quiche
Plus: More Amazing Leek Recipes »
Winter Produce: Onion
- Caramelized Onion Dip
- Golden Gratinéed Onion Soup
- Onion Rings
- White Beans with Onion Confit
- Free-Form Onion Tart »
- Grilled Steaks with Onion Sauce and Onion Relish
- Focaccia with Caramelized Onions, Pear and Blue Cheese
Plus: More Ways to Cook with Onions »
Winter Produce: Parsnips
- Tricolor Roasted Carrots and Parsnips
- Creamed Spinach and Parsnips
- Parsnip Bacon
- Creamy Parsnip Soup with Prosciutto
- Ginger-Roasted Parsnips »
- Chicken and Mushroom Shepherd's Pie with Parsnip Mash
- Parsnip Puree with Sautéed Shrimp and Tarragon
- Parsnip Bacon
Plus: More Tasty Parnsips »
Winter Produce: Potatoes
- Mashed Potatoes with Crispy Shallots »
- Crisp Gnocchi "Tater Tots"
- Fingerling Potatoes with Pumpkin Seed Romesco
- Spiced Potatoes (Aloo Bhaji)
- Herb-Roasted Potatoes with Lemon Sauce and Olives
- Potato Gnocchi with Garlic Butter, Mushrooms and Snails
- Hand-Cut Fries with Smoked Aioli
- Root Vegetables with Gorgonzola
- Rutabaga Mash
- Shaved Rutabagas with Butter and Black Pepper
- Spicy Scalloped Rutabagas with Parsley»
- Root-Vegetable Gratin
- Scottish Beef Stew
- Savoy Cabbage and Rutabaga Slaw
- Chicken-Liver Toasts with Shallot Jam »
- Roasted Mushrooms and Shallots with Fresh Herbs
- Potato Kugel with Fried Shallots
- Shallot-Lemon Confit
- Pasta with Pancetta, Shallots and Sage
- Grapefruit, Fried Tofu and Shallot Salad
- Mustard-Seared Tuna with Shallot Cream
Plus: More Amazing Potatoes »
Winter Produce: Rutabagas
Winter Produce: Shallots
Winter Produce: Turnip