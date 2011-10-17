Fresh Winter Produce

Discover the delicious results of winter's harvest with these seasonal fruits and vegetables and over 100 fantastic ways to use them.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Beets | Cabbage | Celery Root | Citrus | Collard Greens | Leeks | Onions | Parsnips | Potatoes | Rutabagas | Shallots | Turnips |  

Cider-Vinegar-Pickled Beets

Winter Produce: Beets

 

 

Linguine with Red Cabbage

Winter Produce: Cabbage

 

   

Celery Root Soup with Clementine-Relish Toasts

Winter Produce: Celery Root

 

   

Citrus Salad with Candied Ginger

Winter Produce: Citrus

 

 

Cider-Braised Collards with Ham

Winter Produce: Collard Greens

 

 

Leek Mac and Cheese

Winter Produce: Leeks

 

 

SFree-Form Onion Tart

Winter Produce: Onion

 

 

Ginger-Roasted Parsnips

Winter Produce: Parsnips

 

 

Mashed Potatoes with Crispy Shallots

Winter Produce: Potatoes


 

Winter Produce: Rutabagas

  Chicken-Liver Toasts with Shallot Jam

Winter Produce: Shallots

  Turnip Kimchi

Winter Produce: Turnip

  

