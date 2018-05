This Christmas I’m baking the shank end of a smoked ham. I find it easier to slice than other parts, and it’s the perfect size for my family gathering (10 to 12), plus leftovers.

Tips

Slice ham to make panini, dice it to flavor beans and lentils, or mince and add to meatballs.

Quick Variation

Instead of the citrusy marmalade, substitute seedless red currant jelly or jalapeno jelly.

Best Mail Order Source

Karl Ehmer; $50 for a bone-in shank end (about 9 lbs); karlehmer.com.