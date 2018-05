I’ve roasted more than 70 turkeys since I’ve been at F&W, so I feel like something of an expert. I think the best way to cook a turkey is also the simplest:

Season the bird, then add a few aromatics such as garlic and herbs. Put it in the oven, but don’t baste it; repeatedly opening and closing the oven door makes the turkey cook unevenly.

Preparing my classic turkey or one of its variations leaves me time for sides and the three stuffings that follow.