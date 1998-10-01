Wines for Steak Frites

What to Look For

Young Cabernets and Merlots with tannins make them especially good choices for checking the overall fattiness of grilled meat and deep-fried potatoes. Moreover, the savoriness of seared beef and the regulation salt on the fries bring out these wines’ ripe fruitiness. Just about any serious Cab or Merlot is a candidate for steak frites, but save your older, more delicate vintages for subtler fare.

Our Picks