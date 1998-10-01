Wines for Steak Frites

Steven Raichlen
October 01, 1998

What to Look For

Young Cabernets and Merlots with tannins make them especially good choices for checking the overall fattiness of grilled meat and deep-fried potatoes. Moreover, the savoriness of seared beef and the regulation salt on the fries bring out these wines’ ripe fruitiness. Just about any serious Cab or Merlot is a candidate for steak frites, but save your older, more delicate vintages for subtler fare.

Our Picks

  • Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon from Australia
  • Cabernet-based Super-Tuscan from Italy
  • California Merlot
  • Red Bordeaux
  • Chilean red

