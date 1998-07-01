Wines for Salads

I have to admit that when Eberhard and I were first dating, I was intimidated: he’d want me to choose a wine for our Sunday supper, and I’d freeze. Given that I’ve spent the past seven years as a wine consultant to several top Manhattan restaurants, this was probably an overreaction. But Eberhard does have a razor-sharp palate and a definite sense of what he likes and why; so it was a relief when we found ourselves loving the same wines.

Summer vegetables are wonderful with wine, even when they’re dressed with vinaigrettes or other strong flavors. It helps to keep a few guidelines in mind: