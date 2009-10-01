Wineries, Hotels and Restaurants in Oregon’s Willamette Valley

Hotels

Willamette’s first luxury resort, located in Newberg.

A 20-room Dundee hotel from the family that owns Bergstrom vineyards, with a bakery, market, wine bar and excellent restaurant, Farm to Fork.

Restaurants

A recently renovated classic with modern riffs on old-school Italian dishes and a stellar local wine list.

Seattle transplant Eric Bechard’s affordable new restaurant only uses produce from six local farms.

Wineries to Visit

The 25-year-old winemaker Jim Maresh makes Pinot Noir from vines older than he is.

A wildly successful Oregon outpost from the famous Burgundy wine family.

Oregon winemaking pioneers.

Burgundy-inspired reds from a two-person winemaking operation.

This new LEED-certified winery also rents out on-property cottages.

More Amazing Recipes & Articles

Wine Pairings: Pinot Noir 5 Favorite Pinot Producers Oregon’s Pinot Noir Country