Wineries, Hotels and Restaurants in Oregon’s Willamette Valley

The best of the new Willamette Valley.

Food & Wine
October 01, 2009

Hotels

The Allison Inn & Spa

Willamette’s first luxury resort, located in Newberg.

The Inn at Red Hills

A 20-room Dundee hotel from the family that owns Bergstrom vineyards, with a bakery, market, wine bar and excellent restaurant, Farm to Fork.

Restaurants

Nick’s Italian Cafe

A recently renovated classic with modern riffs on old-school Italian dishes and a stellar local wine list.

Thistle

Seattle transplant Eric Bechard’s affordable new restaurant only uses produce from six local farms.

Wineries to Visit

Arterberry Maresh

The 25-year-old winemaker Jim Maresh makes Pinot Noir from vines older than he is.

Domaine Drouhin

A wildly successful Oregon outpost from the famous Burgundy wine family.

Eyrie Vineyards

Oregon winemaking pioneers.

McKinlay Vineyards

Burgundy-inspired reds from a two-person winemaking operation.

Stoller Vineyards

This new LEED-certified winery also rents out on-property cottages.

