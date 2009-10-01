Wineries, Hotels and Restaurants in Oregon’s Willamette Valley

The best of the new Willamette Valley.
Hotels
The Allison Inn & Spa
Willamette’s first luxury resort, located in Newberg.
The Inn at Red Hills
A 20-room Dundee hotel from the family that owns Bergstrom vineyards, with a bakery, market, wine bar and excellent restaurant, Farm to Fork.
Restaurants
Nick’s Italian Cafe
A recently renovated classic with modern riffs on old-school Italian dishes and a stellar local wine list.
Thistle
Seattle transplant Eric Bechard’s affordable new restaurant only uses produce from six local farms.
Wineries to Visit
Arterberry Maresh
The 25-year-old winemaker Jim Maresh makes Pinot Noir from vines older than he is.
Domaine Drouhin
A wildly successful Oregon outpost from the famous Burgundy wine family.
Eyrie Vineyards
Oregon winemaking pioneers.
McKinlay Vineyards
Burgundy-inspired reds from a two-person winemaking operation.
Stoller Vineyards
This new LEED-certified winery also rents out on-property cottages.
More Amazing Recipes & Articles
Wine Pairings: Pinot Noir5 Favorite Pinot Producers Oregon’s Pinot Noir Country