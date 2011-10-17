W i n e r i e s F e s t i v a l s B o o k s N e w s

Top 10 List

Summer whites from around the world for around $10:

1. 1998 Anselmi San Vincenzo Soave, Italy.

2. 1998 Buena Vista Sauvignon Blanc, California.

3. 1998 Cape Indaba Chardonnay, South Africa.

4. 1997 Catarina White J. P. Vinhos, Portugal.

5. 1997 Concha y Toro Trio Chardonnay, Chile.

6. 1998 Fontana Candida Frascati, Italy.

7. 1997 Hess Select Chardonnay, California.

8. 1998 Jacob's Creek Chardonnay, Australia.

9. 1997 King Estate Pinot Gris, Oregon.

10. 1998 Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand.

Pauillac Picture Book

Moody pictures of vineyard workers are among the many evocative photos in Michel Dovaz's Château Latour, an homage to the first-growth Bordeaux ($75; Assouline/St. Martin's Press).

Pinots on Parade

The town of McMinnville, Oregon, will be taken over by Pinotphiles from July 30 through August 1. That's when some of the world's most famous Pinot Noirs will be poured at the 13th Annual International Pinot Noir Celebration. For more info, call 503-472-8964.

Buzz

File this one under the heading "Those Quixotic Californians": the government has named San Francisco Bay the Golden State's newest wine appellation. The district encompasses grape-growing areas like Santa Clara and San Mateo and, in deference to its place in California history, actually includes San Francisco itself--not that there's any viticultural activity within city limits. Appellation Manhattan, anyone?

The Lovely Planeta

There's finally first-rate Sicilian wine, thanks to Francesca Planeta, whose family, along with winemaker Carlo Corino, is turning out great Chardonnays, Merlots and Cabernets.

Jean Redeemed

A big name in the Seventies, Sonoma winery Chateau St. Jean, suffered a setback in the Eighties. But it's now very much back on track in the late Nineties, largely because of winemaker Steve Reeder and his rich vineyard-designated Chardonnays.