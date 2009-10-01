Wineries by the Sea: U.S.

Restaurants | Wineries | Hotels | Best Beaches

Restaurants

Home of the famed Jalama burger. Bottles on the mostly Central Coast wine list rarely top $30.

Julia Child loved this Mexican-food shack; it’s also a favorite of the Jaffurs Wine crew.

The new guests-only restaurant at Four Seasons Resort, The Biltmore, which overlooks Butterfly Beach, serves a fantastic bouillabaisse.

Wineries

Craig Jaffurs has a surfboard collection next to tanks of Rhône-style varietals in his tasting room.

This new tasting room offers samples of Seth Kunin’s classic and library wines, like the 2004 Alisos Vineyards Syrah.

A co-op production facility behind a Home Depot with 30-odd small producers.

Hotels

Andalusian-inspired tiles and tapestries decorate this new Santa Barbara hotel. Coast, its restaurant, highlights local ingredients like Purple Haze goat cheese and area wines.

The staff at this new hotel in Solvang knows the insider spots in wine country. Star chef Bradley Ogden prepares farm-to-table-style food at the restaurant, where the check comes inside a copy of Wine Lover’s Companion.

Best Beaches

El Capitán

Professional surfers come to ride the legendary right-breaking wave at this state park just off Highway 101 in Goleta. parks.ca.gov.

Jalama

This beach in Lompoc, off Highway 1, has campgrounds and grills. jalamabeach.com.

Rincon

In between Santa Barbara and Ventura, it has one of the world’s best waves. sbparks.org.

