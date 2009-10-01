Wineries by the Sea: U.S.

No place blends wine country and surf culture better than the Central Coast, which spans about 300 miles from Santa Cruz to Ventura County. The 70-degree year-round weather makes winery-hopping especially fun in Santa Barbara County, where some tasting rooms have sandy floors and Pacific Ocean views.
Restaurants | Wineries | Hotels | Best Beaches
Restaurants
Jalama Beach Cafe
Home of the famed Jalama burger. Bottles on the mostly Central Coast wine list rarely top $30.
La Super-Rica Taqueria
Julia Child loved this Mexican-food shack; it’s also a favorite of the Jaffurs Wine crew.
Tydes
The new guests-only restaurant at Four Seasons Resort, The Biltmore, which overlooks Butterfly Beach, serves a fantastic bouillabaisse.
Plus: Best Places to Eat in L.A.
Wineries
Jaffurs Wine Cellars Winemaker
Craig Jaffurs has a surfboard collection next to tanks of Rhône-style varietals in his tasting room.
Kunin & Westerly
This new tasting room offers samples of Seth Kunin’s classic and library wines, like the 2004 Alisos Vineyards Syrah.
Lompoc Wine Ghetto
A co-op production facility behind a Home Depot with 30-odd small producers.
Plus: Santa Barbara Wine Country: Behind the Scenes
Hotels
Canary Hotel
Andalusian-inspired tiles and tapestries decorate this new Santa Barbara hotel. Coast, its restaurant, highlights local ingredients like Purple Haze goat cheese and area wines.
Hotel Corque
The staff at this new hotel in Solvang knows the insider spots in wine country. Star chef Bradley Ogden prepares farm-to-table-style food at the restaurant, where the check comes inside a copy of Wine Lover’s Companion.
Best Beaches
El Capitán
Professional surfers come to ride the legendary right-breaking wave at this state park just off Highway 101 in Goleta. parks.ca.gov.
Jalama
This beach in Lompoc, off Highway 1, has campgrounds and grills. jalamabeach.com.
Rincon
In between Santa Barbara and Ventura, it has one of the world’s best waves. sbparks.org.