Wineries by the Sea: South Africa

Great wine and waves can be found from Cape Town to the Walker Bay wine region. In August, Miles Mossop of Stellenbosch’s Tokara winery organizes more than 50 local winemakers for a two-day surf contest called the Vintners Surf Classic. The entry fee: six bottles, which Mossop blends and bottles in magnums.
Travel Tip
- When to Visit: The weather is 80 degrees and sunny during the U.S. fall and winter months.
Restaurants
The Foodbarn
Chef Franck Dangereux cooks French-influenced cuisine and sometimes emerges from the kitchen in board shorts.
Paranga
A tented beach lounge with great mojitos.
96 Winery Road
Try the burger paired with a great Cape Pinotage.
Wineries
Beaumont Wines
A family-run winery on a huge farm in Walker Bay, known for its old-vine Chenin Blanc and Pinotage.
Cape Point Vineyards
Its unique location on a peninsula between the icy Atlantic waters and warm False Bay results in distinctive wines, particularly its Sauvignon Blanc.
Tokara
This estate offers views of Simonsberg and Table Mountains and tastings of its wines and herbaceous extra-virgin olive oils.
Hotels
One&Only Cape Town
This resort on two private islands has rooms decorated with local art, plus a huge spa. It’s 15 minutes from Clifton and Camps Bay beaches and the Constantia wine route. Gordon Ramsay and Nobu Matsuhisa have outposts.
Rodwell House
This nine-suite hotel just outside of Stellenbosch wine country on False Bay has an impressive 15,000-bottle cellar.
Best Beaches
Muizenberg beach. Photo courtesy of Oceana Beach & Wildlife Reserve
Camps Bay
Cape Town’s most popular beach is packed with volleyball players, sunbathers and swimmers.
Clifton
This Cape Town beach is divided by boulders into smaller, stark-white beaches. First and Second are especially secluded; Third is laid-back; Fourth is a scene.
Muizenberg
Just outside Cape Town off the warm waters of False Bay, this beach is famous for two things: its Crayola-colored bathing booths and the Corner, the Cape Peninsula’s mile-long surf break. For details, go to southafrica.net.