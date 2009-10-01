Wineries by the Sea: South Africa

Restaurants | Wineries | Hotels | Best Beaches

Travel Tip

When to Visit: The weather is 80 degrees and sunny during the U.S. fall and winter months.

Restaurants

Chef Franck Dangereux cooks French-influenced cuisine and sometimes emerges from the kitchen in board shorts.

A tented beach lounge with great mojitos.

Try the burger paired with a great Cape Pinotage.

Wineries

A family-run winery on a huge farm in Walker Bay, known for its old-vine Chenin Blanc and Pinotage.

Its unique location on a peninsula between the icy Atlantic waters and warm False Bay results in distinctive wines, particularly its Sauvignon Blanc.

This estate offers views of Simonsberg and Table Mountains and tastings of its wines and herbaceous extra-virgin olive oils.

Hotels

This resort on two private islands has rooms decorated with local art, plus a huge spa. It’s 15 minutes from Clifton and Camps Bay beaches and the Constantia wine route. Gordon Ramsay and Nobu Matsuhisa have outposts.

This nine-suite hotel just outside of Stellenbosch wine country on False Bay has an impressive 15,000-bottle cellar.

Best Beaches

Muizenberg beach. Photo courtesy of Oceana Beach & Wildlife Reserve

Camps Bay

Cape Town’s most popular beach is packed with volleyball players, sunbathers and swimmers.

Clifton

This Cape Town beach is divided by boulders into smaller, stark-white beaches. First and Second are especially secluded; Third is laid-back; Fourth is a scene.

Muizenberg

Just outside Cape Town off the warm waters of False Bay, this beach is famous for two things: its Crayola-colored bathing booths and the Corner, the Cape Peninsula’s mile-long surf break. For details, go to southafrica.net.

