Wineries by the Sea: Portugal

This stretch of coast is filled with fishing villages and tiny beach towns, including Sintra, the former summer retreat of the Portuguese royal court. Colares is also one of the world’s most unusual wine-growing zones, because its sandy soils are immune to the vine pest phylloxera.

Food & Wine
October 01, 2009

Restaurants | Wineries | Hotels | Best Beaches

Restaurants

Marisqueria Oceano

Waiters in suits and ties serve bowls of steamed lobster, shrimp, mussels and potatoes at this beachside spot.

Neptuno

Ocean views distract from the nautical kitsch at this seafood restaurant.

Porto de Santa Maria

The salt-crusted sea bass at this beachfront restaurant is a favorite of Bill Clinton.

Plus: More Restaurants in Portugal

Wineries

Adega Regional de Colares

This wine cooperative in the center of Colares pours many of the area’s distinctive wines, like Fernão Pires, a zesty white.

Bacalhôa Vinhos de Portugal

Known for its Chardonnay and for the antique Portuguese tilework in its estate house.

José Maria da Fonseca

One of Portugal’s oldest wineries. Tours end with a tasting of wines like Periquita, made mostly from the native red grape Castelão.

Plus: The Next Must-Visit Wine Country: Douro Valley

Hotels

Farol Design Hotel

This property was built within the Count of Cabral’s 19th-century mansion on Cascais’s rocky shores. Locals meet at the hotel bar, On the Rocks, for cocktails at sunset.

Tivoli Palácio de Seteais

This grand 30-room hotel, decorated with frescos, reopened in April after major renovations. It overlooks the Moorish Castle and Pena Palace in Sintra.

Plus: More Hotels in Portugal

Best Beaches

Beaches in Portugal

Courtesy of Estoril Tourism Board.

Adraga

Near Sintra but hidden between two cliffs, Adraga can only be reached by driving down a winding road. A tiny beach café next to the car park serves simple seafood dishes.

Guincho

At this long, sandy beach near Cascais, the water is usually too rough for swimming, but locals watch the skilled surfers while sunning.

Portinho da Arrábida

This beach is within Arrábida Natural Park, 15 minutes from the Fonseca winery. Snorkelers love the calm, crystal-clear water.

Praia das Maçãs

A tram runs from Sintra through the countryside to this popular, café-lined beach town named for the apples (maçãs) that would float down the Ribeira de Colares river and wash up on its sands.

Ursa

Free-spirited sunbathers come to this secluded beach along the rocky cliffs near Sintra.

For details, go to golisbon.com.

More Wineries by the Sea:

AustraliaUnited StatesAustraliaAustralia South AfricaSouth AfricaFrance & SpainFrance & Spain

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up