Wineries by the Sea: Portugal

Restaurants

Waiters in suits and ties serve bowls of steamed lobster, shrimp, mussels and potatoes at this beachside spot.

Ocean views distract from the nautical kitsch at this seafood restaurant.

The salt-crusted sea bass at this beachfront restaurant is a favorite of Bill Clinton.

Wineries

This wine cooperative in the center of Colares pours many of the area’s distinctive wines, like Fernão Pires, a zesty white.

Known for its Chardonnay and for the antique Portuguese tilework in its estate house.

One of Portugal’s oldest wineries. Tours end with a tasting of wines like Periquita, made mostly from the native red grape Castelão.

Hotels

This property was built within the Count of Cabral’s 19th-century mansion on Cascais’s rocky shores. Locals meet at the hotel bar, On the Rocks, for cocktails at sunset.

This grand 30-room hotel, decorated with frescos, reopened in April after major renovations. It overlooks the Moorish Castle and Pena Palace in Sintra.

Best Beaches

Adraga

Near Sintra but hidden between two cliffs, Adraga can only be reached by driving down a winding road. A tiny beach café next to the car park serves simple seafood dishes.

Guincho

At this long, sandy beach near Cascais, the water is usually too rough for swimming, but locals watch the skilled surfers while sunning.

Portinho da Arrábida

This beach is within Arrábida Natural Park, 15 minutes from the Fonseca winery. Snorkelers love the calm, crystal-clear water.

Praia das Maçãs

A tram runs from Sintra through the countryside to this popular, café-lined beach town named for the apples (maçãs) that would float down the Ribeira de Colares river and wash up on its sands.

Ursa

Free-spirited sunbathers come to this secluded beach along the rocky cliffs near Sintra.

