Wineries by the Sea: France & Spain

Straddling both France and Spain, this region has long been synonymous with glamorous beaches, great food and hard-to-pronounce wines. In recent years, the area has also become known for its waves; both Mundaka and Biarritz are now destinations on the world surf circuit.
Restaurants | Wineries | Hotels | Best Beaches
Travel Tip
- When to Visit: Summer is the time for sunbathing, but the world’s best surfers congregate in the fall (see Mundaka).
Restaurants
El Callejón, France
Star chef Alain Ducasse is a fan of this café, which serves Basque lamb and more than 30 Spanish wines.
El Rompeolas, Spain
This is one of winemaker Telmo Rodriguez’s favorite post-surf lunch spots. He orders local spider crab and fried anglerfish called pixín.
Wineries
Domaine Abotia, France
This small winery makes an Irouléguy (pronounced ear-RULE-eh-ree), a rare blend of Gros Manseng, Petit Manseng and Petit Courbu.
Marqués de Riscal, Spain
Its winery in the Frank Gehry–designed wine-tourism center produces an excellent Rioja Riserva. Francis Paniego, Rioja’s great chef, has a restaurant on-site.
Remelluri, Spain
This winery is owned by the family of the prolific Basque winemaker Telmo Rodriguez. It is believed to be the highest-elevation vineyard in Rioja and is known for its Remelluri Blanco, a complex blend of seven white grapes.
Txomin Etxaniz, Spain
This small winery is a top Basque producer of Txakoli, the region’s dry, slightly sparkling white wine, which is made from the native grapes Hondarrabi Zuri and Hondarrabi Beltza.
Plus: Spanish Food and Wine: A Crash Course
Hotels
Hôtel Arraya, France
This hotel in the village of Sare is 10 miles from the sea. Its restaurant serves regional dishes and a small shop sells Basque cakes, wines and linens.
Atalaya Hotel, Spain
It has 13 rooms and a top location near Mundaka’s surf and Urdaibai nature reserve.
Best Beaches
Côtes des Basques, France
Napoleon III and his wife, Eugenie, were among the first big-name vacationers at this popular beach in France’s glitzy seaside resort town, Biarritz. biarritz.fr.
Mundaka, Spain
Less than two hours from Rioja, it has the longest left-breaking wave in Europe. “This is the Montrachet of surf: powerful, elegant, fine, consistent,” says winemaker Telmo Rodriguez. The world’s best surfers compete here October 5–17 in the Billabong Pro (billabongpro.com).