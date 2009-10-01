Wineries by the Sea: Australia

Restaurants | Wineries | Hotels | Best Beaches

Travel Tip

When to Visit: Australia’s summer coincides with winter in the U.S.; count on 80-degree days.

Restaurants

A new wine bar that claims to carry an A-to-Z list of wines made in the region.

Locals come for crispy, oven-fired pizzas, $5 corkage and the ocean views.

A local-winemaker hangout with tapas like spicy chorizo and a 700-plus-bottle wine list.

Wineries

Near Surfers Point, winemaker Simon Burnell pours rare magnums of his flagship Cab.

This pioneering producer also has a local-minded restaurant, an art gallery and a concert venue.

Cellar-door-only wines include the excellent Eagle Bay Shiraz. The restaurant has views of Eagle Bay.

Hotels

A high-end Yallingup hotel on 40 acres next to wine estates like Cullen Wines. The chef, Tony Howell, cures bacon for the restaurant, gives guests cooking lessons and sneaks in surf sessions at the nearby beach.

Roozen, a local artist, rents his fabulous three-bedroom Prevelly beach house and stocks the wine bar with top local bottles.

Best Beaches

Ellensbrook

This Margaret River beach hosts an inter-winery surf contest every April. Teams from Voyager Estate, Cape Mentelle, Xanadu and other wineries ride surfboards and even wine barrels.

Gnarabup and Meelup

Divers and snorkelers explore the shipwreck-dotted waters at these beaches near Dunsborough. Whales can be spotted from shore from June to September.

Surfers Point

Waves at this world-class surf break in Prevelly can surpass 12 feet in the right conditions.

