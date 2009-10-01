Wineries by the Sea: Australia

Western Australia’s vast wine region, four hours south of Perth, became famous in the 1960s when surf film The Endless Summer featured its epic waves. Today, wineries around this 60-mile coastal area and its main town, also called Margaret River, grab the world’s attention with superior Cabernet and Chardonnay.
Restaurants | Wineries | Hotels | Best Beaches
Travel Tip
- When to Visit: Australia’s summer coincides with winter in the U.S.; count on 80-degree days.
Restaurants
Must
A new wine bar that claims to carry an A-to-Z list of wines made in the region.
Sea Gardens
Locals come for crispy, oven-fired pizzas, $5 corkage and the ocean views.
Wino’s
A local-winemaker hangout with tapas like spicy chorizo and a 700-plus-bottle wine list.
Wineries
Cape Mentelle
Near Surfers Point, winemaker Simon Burnell pours rare magnums of his flagship Cab.
Leeuwin Estate
This pioneering producer also has a local-minded restaurant, an art gallery and a concert venue.
Wise Wine
Cellar-door-only wines include the excellent Eagle Bay Shiraz. The restaurant has views of Eagle Bay.
Hotels
Cape Lodge
A high-end Yallingup hotel on 40 acres next to wine estates like Cullen Wines. The chef, Tony Howell, cures bacon for the restaurant, gives guests cooking lessons and sneaks in surf sessions at the nearby beach.
Ron Roozen’s house
Roozen, a local artist, rents his fabulous three-bedroom Prevelly beach house and stocks the wine bar with top local bottles.
Best Beaches
Ellensbrook
This Margaret River beach hosts an inter-winery surf contest every April. Teams from Voyager Estate, Cape Mentelle, Xanadu and other wineries ride surfboards and even wine barrels.
Gnarabup and Meelup
Divers and snorkelers explore the shipwreck-dotted waters at these beaches near Dunsborough. Whales can be spotted from shore from June to September.
Surfers Point
Waves at this world-class surf break in Prevelly can surpass 12 feet in the right conditions.