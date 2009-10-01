Wineries by the Sea





United States

The 70-degree year-round weather makes winery-hopping especially fun in Santa Barbara County, where some tasting rooms have sandy floors and Pacific Ocean views.



Australia

Wineries in western Australia’s vast wine region grab the world’s attention with superior Cabernet and Chardonnay.



Portugal

This stretch of coast is filled with fishing villages and tiny beach towns, including Sintra, the former summer retreat of the Portuguese royal court.



South Africa

In August, Miles Mossop of Stellenbosch’s Tokara winery organizes more than 50 local winemakers for a two-day surf contest called the Vintners Surf Classic.



France & Spain

Straddling both France and Spain, this region has long been synonymous with glamorous beaches, great food and hard-to-pronounce wines.