Wineries and Tasting Rooms in Vienna

Vienna is the only European capital that has wineries within city limits. Wimmer-Czerny winery is only 40 minutes by train from downtown. Jeremy Quinn loves its 2008 sparkling Blanc de Noirs, made with Pinot Noir.

Weingut Wieninger is also near Vienna. Its red blend Trilogie is spectacular.

Steirereck

Sommelier Jeremy Quinn shares, "At Steirereck one night, I had kohlrabi stuffed with fresh plum, breaded and fried. It was perfect with a glass of fruity Blaufränkisch."