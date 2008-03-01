Winemakers’ Prized Knives

Winemakers who cook are as picky about knives as they are about grapes.

Megan Krigbaum
March 01, 2008

J.A. Henckels Twin Pro S 7” Santoku

“I got it to fill a hole in my knife box, but now it’s my favorite.” —Kevin Holt, MacRostie

Kyocera Ceramic 6” Chef’s knife (KC-130 WH)

“A razor-sharp edge means minimal browning of easily oxidizable foods, like pears.” —Jeff Mangahas, Hartford Family

Kasumi 7” Santoku

“Even though it was knocked off a bench and hit the winery owner’s foot, I still like how it keeps a keen edge.” —Blair Walter, Felton Road

