W i n e m a k e r s B o o k s E v e n t s N e w s

Grape Visuals

Great wine books are seldom both beautiful and useful. But Wine: From Grape to Glass by Jens Priewe ($35; Abbeville Press) wins kudos for its photography as well as its prose.

Home on the Rhône

Though he's called the King of Cornas, star winemaker Jean-Luc Colombo doesn't just reign over that part of the Rhône. His eponymous new line features a wide range of Rhône wines.

Top 10 List

Size is important to most serious wine drinkers; the bigger the bottle, the better, it seems. Here are the names worth knowing.

1 750 ml the standard size for still or sparkling wine (4/5 quart).

2 Magnum two bottles of still or sparkling wine (1 1/2 liters).

3 Double magnum four bottles of still wine (3 liters).

4 Jeroboam four bottles of sparkling wine (3 liters) or six of still wine (4 1/2 liters). Go figure.

5 Rehoboam six bottles of sparkling wine (4 1/2 liters).

6 Imperial eight bottles of still wine (6 liters).

7 Methuselah eight bottles of sparkling wine (6 liters).

8 Salmanazar 12 bottles of sparkling wine (9 liters).

9 Balthazar 16 bottles of sparkling wine (12 liters).

10 Nebuchadnezzar 20 bottles of sparkling wine (15 liters).

Cabernet at the Capital

Wine Week arrives in Washington, D.C., as well as five other cities, thanks to restaurateur Alan Stillman (of Smith & Wollensky fame). Great bottles will be uncorked at all Stillman restaurants (March 20-24; 800-638-6449).

Believe It Or Not

For those who would just as soon spray on their favorite spirit as sip it, Demeter has several different drinks to choose from: Martini, Gin & Tonic, Hot Toddy, Mint Julep and Bourbon ($12.50 for a 1-ounce bottle; 800-482-0422).

BY LETTIE TEAGUE