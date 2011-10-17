W i n e m a k e r s B a r w a r e B e a u j o l a i s N e w s

Steeped in Sherry

Just as winemakers tout wines aged in French oak barrels, such whisky makers as Aberlour and Canadian Club are now showing off spirits with the label "aged in sherry casks."

Buzz

Two words heard most often in Washington wine circles: Walla Walla. While it sounds like the start of a chant, it's actually the hottest wine region in the Starbucks state. New wineries there include Waterbrook, Seven Hills and Pepper Bridge, joining such established stars as Leonetti and L'Ecole No. 41.

Grape Genealogy

The father-and-son Barretts, Jim and Bo, of Napa's Chateau Montelena, are one of many wine dynasties pouring their product at the Family Winemakers Tasting in San Francisco on November 9 (415-441-3687).

Magnificent 7

Although November is the month when Beaujolais Nouveau arrives, it's an even better time to try these more characterful cru Beaujolais:

1 1997 Louis Claude Desvignes Morgon Javernière ($17)

2 1997 Michel Tête Juliénas Cuvée Prestige ($20)

3 1998 Clos de la Roilette Fleurie Cuvée Tardive ($18)

4 1998 Domaine Viornery Côte de Brouilly Cuvée Spéciale ($15)

5 1998 Georges Duboeuf Moulin à Vent ($14)

6 1998 Domaine Jean Foillard Morgon ($20)

7 1998 Louis Jadot Château de Poncié Fleurie ($16)

Blue-Chip Barware

The right bar set can make or break a bartender's reputation, though this one may also break the bank. Tiffany's impeccable sterling silver set features a $2,000 cocktail shaker, a $150 monkey sipper, a $150 leaf muddler, a $300 jigger and a $500 tumbler (800-526-0649).