Winemaker Dispatch From the Road: Maynard Keenan

The owner-winemaker of Arizona’s Merkin Vineyards—who’s also the frontman for the rock group Tool—tours constantly with his band. Some of his discoveries from the road: “Ranch Steakhouse in Oklahoma City has an amazing wine list and the best calamari [3000 W. Britton Rd.; 405-755-3501]. I brought my Caduceus-label wines to Il Terrazzo Ristorante on Vancouver Island, in Canada, and the chef turned them into incredible sauces [555 Johnson St.; 250-361-0028]. The sommelier and chef at Mark’s in Houston create great pairings, like chile-mint Ipswich clams with Vino de la Familia Blanca from Page Springs Cellars in Arizona [1658 Westheimer Rd.; 713-523-3800].”