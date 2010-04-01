Wine with Style

Elegant plastic stemware that just won't crack (we tested it), stunning glasses from Europe and gorgeous new tasting rooms in Napa Valley.
Glassware
Unbreakable Stemware
We dropped, bashed and stepped on these new BPA-free plastic glasses from Sur La Table (left), but they would not crack. The delicately lipped, crystal-clear glasses come in several styles, from highballs to flutes, and are perfect for outdoor entertaining. $40 for a set of six; surlatable.com.
Curvy Glasses
Holmegaard's "Cocoon" glasses have undulating stems (right). $37 for two; scantrendsusa.com.
Heart Decanter
Riedel's new trio of "Black Tie" decanters includes this one (right), sweetly called "Bliss." $195; riedelwebstore.com.
Etched Tumblers
"Emperor's Garden" crystal is from Sieger by Theresienthal (right). From $190; marymahoney.com.
Looking Good In Napa
Merus Tasting Room
Erika Gottl, co-founder of Napa Cabernet producer Merus and a talented designer, created three modern new tasting and event spaces at the winery. By appointment only; meruswines.com.
Domaine Chandon Art Exhibit
Domaine Chandon's tasting room displays artist V.E. Long's colorful mosaic vases and portraits through June.
