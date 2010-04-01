Wine with Style

Elegant plastic stemware that just won't crack (we tested it), stunning glasses from Europe and gorgeous new tasting rooms in Napa Valley.

Food & Wine
April 01, 2010

Glassware

BPA-free plastic wine glasses.

Photo © Antonis Achilleos

Unbreakable Stemware

We dropped, bashed and stepped on these new BPA-free plastic glasses from Sur La Table (left), but they would not crack. The delicately lipped, crystal-clear glasses come in several styles, from highballs to flutes, and are perfect for outdoor entertaining. $40 for a set of six; surlatable.com.

Curvy Glasses

Holmegaard's "Cocoon" glasses have undulating stems (right). $37 for two; scantrendsusa.com.

Heart Decanter

Riedel's new trio of "Black Tie" decanters includes this one (right), sweetly called "Bliss." $195; riedelwebstore.com.

Etched Tumblers

"Emperor's Garden" crystal is from Sieger by Theresienthal (right). From $190; marymahoney.com.

Looking Good In Napa

Merus.

Merus. Photo © Dim Balsem.

Merus Tasting Room

Erika Gottl, co-founder of Napa Cabernet producer Merus and a talented designer, created three modern new tasting and event spaces at the winery. By appointment only; meruswines.com.

Domaine Chandon Art Exhibit

Domaine Chandon's tasting room displays artist V.E. Long's colorful mosaic vases and portraits through June.

