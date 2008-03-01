Wine Watch: What to Try Now

Spanish variety Tempranillo is California’s hot new grape, with winemakers trying their hands at it from Sonoma to Santa Barbara.

Megan Krigbaum
March 01, 2008

2005 Longoria Tempranillo ($40)
The warm Santa Ynez Valley provides a perfect home for the flavorful Iberian grape. Case in point: this elegant, medium-bodied wine.

2005 Villa Creek Mas de Maha ($30)
Winemaker-restaurateur Cris Cherry blends Tempranillo, Mourvèdre and Grenache to make a wine that’s firmly acidic, yet jammy.

2004 Clos du Bois Reserve Tempranillo ($23)
Megawinery Clos du Bois has gotten in on the Tempranillo craze with this appealing (and affordable) cherry-scented bottling.

