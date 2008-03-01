Wine Watch: What to Try Now

2005 Longoria Tempranillo ($40)

The warm Santa Ynez Valley provides a perfect home for the flavorful Iberian grape. Case in point: this elegant, medium-bodied wine.

2005 Villa Creek Mas de Maha ($30)

Winemaker-restaurateur Cris Cherry blends Tempranillo, Mourvèdre and Grenache to make a wine that’s firmly acidic, yet jammy.

2004 Clos du Bois Reserve Tempranillo ($23)

Megawinery Clos du Bois has gotten in on the Tempranillo craze with this appealing (and affordable) cherry-scented bottling.