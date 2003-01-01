Wine Trend | Celebrity Winemakers

From Francis Ford Coppola to the Smothers Brothers, celebrities have long moonlighted as winemakers. Lately, a new set of stars has been giving it a gosome more successfully than others. In collaboration with Fetzer Vineyards, Emeril Lagasse has created two impressively balanced, food-friendly value winesone red, one white ($13; www.fetzer.com). Working with Snowdon Wines, Olivia Newton-John presents her ultrafruity Australian Shiraz and Chardonnay under the Koala Blue label ($7; www.koalabluewines.com). In tribute to her father, My Three Sons star Fred MacMurray, Kate MacMurray joined with Gallo to produce elegant Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris with grapes from the Russian River Valley ($32 and $23; www.gallo.com).

Jessica Blatt