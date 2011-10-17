For bottles to buy, pairing suggestions and news, sign up for our free, weekly e-newsletter.
Because America is obsessed with winetalking about it, ordering it at restaurants, drinking it at homewe are launching a new electronic wine newsletter to be emailed once a week. Wine Today will draw on the accessible expertise of our editors and will feature informative, entertaining and helpful information such as:
- Bottles to buy now
- Pairing tips and suggested recipes
- Buzz-worthy wine world news
- Relevant/seasonal/holiday wine-related content
- Educational information about regions, varietals, vineyards and "what to know" in the world of wine