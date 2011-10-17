Because America is obsessed with winetalking about it, ordering it at restaurants, drinking it at homewe are launching a new electronic wine newsletter to be emailed once a week. Wine Today will draw on the accessible expertise of our editors and will feature informative, entertaining and helpful information such as:

Bottles to buy now

Pairing tips and suggested recipes

Buzz-worthy wine world news

Relevant/seasonal/holiday wine-related content

Educational information about regions, varietals, vineyards and "what to know" in the world of wine



Sign up today!