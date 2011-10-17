Wine Today

October 17, 2011

Because America is obsessed with winetalking about it, ordering it at restaurants, drinking it at homewe are launching a new electronic wine newsletter to be emailed once a week. Wine Today will draw on the accessible expertise of our editors and will feature informative, entertaining and helpful information such as:

  • Bottles to buy now
  • Pairing tips and suggested recipes
  • Buzz-worthy wine world news
  • Relevant/seasonal/holiday wine-related content
  • Educational information about regions, varietals, vineyards and "what to know" in the world of wine

