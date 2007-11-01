Wine Takes Flight

New Onboard Options

US Airways Renowned critic Robert M. Parker, Jr.'s wine notes now appear on tray tables.

JetBlue Joshua Wesson, co-founder of Best Cellars wine shops and JetBlue's "Low-Fare Sommelier," chooses inexpensive wines to create playful pairings with in-flight snacks.

Eurofly A mostly-Italian wine list accompanies an all-Italian onboard menu; travelers can have a glass of Tenuta Valdicava Brunello di Montalcino with a Tuscan cheese and salumi plate. Plus, all flight attendants have learned about wine service in hospitality school.