Wine Style Guide: Wine Accessories

Jessica Romm
October 01, 2008

Accordion Opener

Accordion Opener

“Socrates” by Jasper Morrison for Alessi has a modern, industrial look. $165; alessi.com.Quirky Stopper

Quirky Stopper

This glazed-porcelain wine stopper is modeled on a mid-18th-century design. $330; mossonline.com.Cute Corkscrew

Cute Corkscrew

This corkscrew from French company Pylones is funny and functional. $29; pylones-usa.com.Wine Cozy

Wine Cozy

Hand-sewn bottle cozies from Germany’s Hut Up resemble trees. $107 each; roseandradish.com.

