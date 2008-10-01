Wine Style Guide: Wine Accessories

Photo Courtesy of www.Alessi.com

Accordion Opener

“Socrates” by Jasper Morrison for Alessi has a modern, industrial look. $165; alessi.com.

Photo Courtesy of www.Mossonline.com

Quirky Stopper

This glazed-porcelain wine stopper is modeled on a mid-18th-century design. $330; mossonline.com.

Photo Courtesy of www.Pylones-usa.com

Cute Corkscrew

This corkscrew from French company Pylones is funny and functional. $29; pylones-usa.com.

Photo Courtesy of www.roseandradish.com

Wine Cozy

Hand-sewn bottle cozies from Germany’s Hut Up resemble trees. $107 each; roseandradish.com.