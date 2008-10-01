Wine Style Guide: Dishwashers that Love Wine Glasses

Multitasker

The Fisher & Paykel Double DishDrawer (pictured) can wash glasses on the delicate cycle in one drawer and power-clean dirty dishes in the other. From $1,000; fisherpaykel.com.

Quick Clean

An extra-fast cycle in machines from Bosch and Thermador takes just 30 minutes—perfect for washing glasses mid-party. From $550; boschappliances.com or thermador.com.

Wineglass Clips

StemGrips clips keep wineglasses from toppling over anywhere in the dishwasher—ideal for machines that don’t have built-in stemware holders. $15 for four; stemgrip.com