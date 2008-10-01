Wine Style Guide: Dishwasher-Safe Wine Glasses

Some manufacturers claim their wineglasses are dishwasher-safe—but are they? We ran our picks through 20 cycles. Here are our favorites that withstood the test.

Jessica Romm
October 01, 2008

Traditional

Etched “Shower” from Martha Stewart for Wedgwood has hand-cut raindrops. From $37; macys.com.

  • Extra Tall The “Oxygen” from Lenox is long-stemmed yet still break-resistant. $58 for four; lenox.com.

  • Indian Influence For his line of “Jaipur” glasses from Waterford, Michael Aram was inspired by the Indian city’s colonial architecture. $80; waterford.com.

    Stemless

    Stemless Glasses

    Space Saver The compact and narrow “Essence” from Iittala (left) fits snugly in dishwasher racks. $40 a pair; bloomingdales.com.

  • The Classic The “O” (middle) from Riedel popularized stemless. From $24 a pair; williams-sonoma.com.

  • Budget Buy This glass (right) from Fishs Eddy is well-priced enough to buy in bulk. $2.75; fishseddy.com.

    You May Like

    Read More

    DELICIOUS DEAL

    12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
    Subscribe & Save

    Sign Up for Our Newsletter

    Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
    Sign up