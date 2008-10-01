Wine Style Guide: Dishwasher-Safe Wine Glasses

Traditional

Etched “Shower” from Martha Stewart for Wedgwood has hand-cut raindrops. From $37; macys.com.

Extra Tall The “Oxygen” from Lenox is long-stemmed yet still break-resistant. $58 for four; lenox.com.

Indian Influence For his line of “Jaipur” glasses from Waterford, Michael Aram was inspired by the Indian city’s colonial architecture. $80; waterford.com.

Stemless

Space Saver The compact and narrow “Essence” from Iittala (left) fits snugly in dishwasher racks. $40 a pair; bloomingdales.com.

The Classic The “O” (middle) from Riedel popularized stemless. From $24 a pair; williams-sonoma.com.

Budget Buy This glass (right) from Fishs Eddy is well-priced enough to buy in bulk. $2.75; fishseddy.com.