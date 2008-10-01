Wine Style Guide: Best New Cellar Solutions

France

Dalst Stone Wine Cellars (right) imports cellar systems from the venerable French company Vinis, which uses pulverized limestone quarried in Burgundy’s Côte de Nuits. The stone stays cool to the touch to help re-create the feeling of a wine cave. dalst.com.

England

The new Seattle outpost of U.K.–based Spiral Cellars installs cellars in a helix design to maximize storage, holding up to 1,600 bottles. The stairs are accessible via a trapdoor in the floor. spiralcellars.com.Photo Courtesy of Spiral Cellars

United States

Known for its customized storage systems, California Closets turns wine chaos into order. Storage units contain bottle racks and shelving for glassware. californiaclosets.com.