Wine Style Guide: Best New Cellar Solutions

France
Dalst Stone Wine Cellars (right) imports cellar systems from the venerable French company Vinis, which uses pulverized limestone quarried in Burgundy’s Côte de Nuits. The stone stays cool to the touch to help re-create the feeling of a wine cave. dalst.com.
England
The new Seattle outpost of U.K.–based Spiral Cellars installs cellars in a helix design to maximize storage, holding up to 1,600 bottles. The stairs are accessible via a trapdoor in the floor. spiralcellars.com.Photo Courtesy of Spiral Cellars
United States
Known for its customized storage systems, California Closets turns wine chaos into order. Storage units contain bottle racks and shelving for glassware. californiaclosets.com.