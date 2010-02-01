Wine Storage FAQ's: How To Keep Open Bottles Fresh

Uncorked Wines that Last:

Wine Freshness FAQ's:

1. Should I keep leftover red wine at room temperature?

Any open wine lasts longer in the refrigerator; take reds out a half hour before serving.

2. Can you freeze leftover wine?

Yes. I found that an opened half-bottle of red, frozen in a plastic container and thawed five days later, tasted better than the same wine left on a counter for the same amount of time. But I wouldn't try this with a $500 Burgundy.

3. Does placing a silver spoon in the neck of a Champagne bottle help preserve the bubbles?

Nosadly, this is a myth.

