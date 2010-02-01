Wine Storage FAQ's: How To Keep Open Bottles Fresh

Ray Isle answers common questions about saving leftover wine.
Uncorked Wines that Last:
10 Uncorked Wines that Won't Fade Red, White and Orange Wines The Box-Wine Bonus
Wine Freshness FAQ's:
1. Should I keep leftover red wine at room temperature?
Any open wine lasts longer in the refrigerator; take reds out a half hour before serving.
2. Can you freeze leftover wine?
Yes. I found that an opened half-bottle of red, frozen in a plastic container and thawed five days later, tasted better than the same wine left on a counter for the same amount of time. But I wouldn't try this with a $500 Burgundy.
3. Does placing a silver spoon in the neck of a Champagne bottle help preserve the bubbles?
Nosadly, this is a myth.
More Wine and Spirits Tips:
Best Bars in the WorldInvent Your Own Cocktail Party Perfect Pairings