Wine Stars' Side Projects: Affordable Bottlings

Value Wines from Star Winemakers:

2007 Chono Reserva Syrah ($14)

Alvaro Espinoza, a top Chilean winemaker, is one of the partners at Chono, an artisanal producer. Its Reserva Syrah is dark and earthy.

2008 Evening Land Oregon Pinot Noir ($25)

Dominique Lafon, whose family owns Burgundy's legendary Domaine des Comtes Lafon, slips away to make silky Oregon Pinot.

2006 Domaine la Soumade Rasteau Cuvée Prestige ($26)

Bordeaux-based Stéphane Derenoncourta.k.a. "the next Michel Rolland"visits the Rhône to fashion powerful reds.

2007 Pulenta Estate Merlot ($26)

Paul Hobbs, among the first California winemakers to consult in Argentina's Mendoza region, crafts wines like this luscious, plummy Merlot.

2007 Alto Moncayo Veraton ($30)

Chris Ringland makes $600 Australian Shirazand $30 Spanish Garnacha.

Wine Deals and Tips:

