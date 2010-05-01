Wine Stars' Side Projects: Affordable Bottlings

High-powered wine consultants occasionally turn their talents to making affordable bottlings. Here, five to look for.
Value Wines from Star Winemakers:
2007 Chono Reserva Syrah ($14)
Alvaro Espinoza, a top Chilean winemaker, is one of the partners at Chono, an artisanal producer. Its Reserva Syrah is dark and earthy.
2008 Evening Land Oregon Pinot Noir ($25)
Dominique Lafon, whose family owns Burgundy's legendary Domaine des Comtes Lafon, slips away to make silky Oregon Pinot.
2006 Domaine la Soumade Rasteau Cuvée Prestige ($26)
Bordeaux-based Stéphane Derenoncourta.k.a. "the next Michel Rolland"visits the Rhône to fashion powerful reds.
2007 Pulenta Estate Merlot ($26)
Paul Hobbs, among the first California winemakers to consult in Argentina's Mendoza region, crafts wines like this luscious, plummy Merlot.
2007 Alto Moncayo Veraton ($30)
Chris Ringland makes $600 Australian Shirazand $30 Spanish Garnacha.
