Wine Sources: Best Wine Shops

French

Kermit Lynch Berkeley, CA Francophile importer Lynch insists on his wines' traveling in temperature-controlled devices; his name is the ultimate seal of approval (1605 San Pablo Ave.; 510-524-1524).

Merchants Package Store Marietta, GA Buyer John Passman's knowledge of Burgundy and Bordeaux stands out even among that of the country's best wine merchants (1272 Johnson Ferry Rd.; 770-321-9194).

Tribeca Wine Merchants New York, NY Fred Shaw and Robert Grobleski are the go-to guys for great buys under $20 (an old-vine Mâcon, a rich Gigondas), as well as fine old Burgundies at five times that figure (40 Hudson St.; 212-393-1400 or www.tribecawine.com).

Woodland Hills Wine & Spirits Woodland Hills, CA This shop offers probably the best Burgundy selection in the country. Proprietor Paul Smith also has amazing cult California Cabs, like Araujo and Harlan (22622 Ventura Blvd.; 818-222-1111 or www.whwineco.com).

Zachy's Scarsdale, NY A 58-year-old family operation with an extensive selection, an unparalleled Bordeaux futures program and world-renowned auctions (16 E. Parkway; 800-723-0241 or www.zachys.com).

Italian

E&R Wine Shop Portland, OR What really sets Ed Paladino and Richard Elden's E&R apart is its network of winemakers around the world, who have agreed to answer questions (6141 S.W. Macadam; 503-246-6101).

Lower Falls Wine Company Lower Falls, MA Brothers Chris and Phil Minervino are leading this 70-year-old family business into the future with their commitment to discovering new wines and unearthing values (2366 Washington St.; 617-332-3000 or www.lowerfallswine.com).

McCarthy & Schiering Seattle, WA The best all-around shop in the Northwest. Owners Dan McCarthy and Jay Schiering have a special love for wines from Piedmont and Tuscany (6500 Ravenna Ave. N.E.; 206-524-9500).

Mondo Vino Denver, CO Its thousand-plus wines from around the world, and star Super-Tuscans such as Sassicaia and Ornellaia, help this three-year-old shop live up to its name (3601 W. 32nd Ave.; 303-458-3858).

Vino New York, NY Vino's got the boot covered, with more than 500 wines representing 20 regions from Abruzzo to Veneto (121 E. 27th St.; 212-725-6516 or www.vinosite.com).

Californian

Hi-Time Wine Cellars Costa Mesa, CA Exclusives from Napa and Sonoma producers make this the stop for California wines (250 Ogle St.; 800-331-3005 or www.hitimewine.com).

Wine Cask Santa Barbara, CA A champion of Santa Barbara wines with an adjacent restaurant and wine bar (813 Anacapa St.; 800-436-9463 or www.winecask.com).

Wine Crier Chicago, IL Open just two years, this Lincoln Park shop offers in-store seminars on such topics as the wines of the Russian River Valley (2070 N. Clybourn Ave.; 773-404-8684 or www.thewinecrier.com).

Australian

Carolina Wine Company Raleigh, NC Stunning, with hard-to-get, cutting-edge wines from all over the continent (6601 Hillsborough St.; 919-852-0236 or www.carolinawine.com).

Chuck Kwasin Wine Merchant Pensacola, FL A renegade, Kwasin makes regular trips down under in search of new boutique Shirazes (208 S. Alcaniz St.; 850-433-8466 or www.flvino.com).