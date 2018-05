Producers are starting to put good wines in playful packages: Casalnova's lemony Prosecco is available in single-serve bottles ($16 for four). Black Box Wines vacuum-seals its pineappley Chardonnay in a bag-in-a-box ($18 for 3 liters). Floot, a zesty sparkling wine with citrus notes, is sold in cans ($16 for four). And Stone Cellars by Beringer puts its bright Pinot Grigio in 187-ml plastic bottles ($8 for four).