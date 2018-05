Brainy

Questions of Taste: The Philosophy of Wine (Jancis Robinson, Barry Smith)

In this collection of essays, 10 philosophers and wine experts ponder the often-complex physiology, psychology and language of wine appreciation.

Beachy

The Chardonnay Charade: A Wine Country Mystery (Ellen Crosby)

Winemaker-sleuth Lucie Montgomery finds a political candidate's corpse near her Virginia vineyard in this sequel to The Merlot Murders.