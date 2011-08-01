Tasting Rooms for Dudes

Photo © Mark VanDonge

Greg and Pam Harrington's self-described "man cave" tasting room is like an extension of their home. Guests can lounge with a glass of wine, listen to indie-rock radio, catch up on sports and eat brisket and pulled pork that Greg smokes himself. Tastings by appointment.

The motorcycle-riding, rock-and-roll winemaker Charles Smith converted an old garage into his new tasting room. By day, visitors sample wines, but at night, the space fills with DJs, burlesque shows and rockabilly concerts. Tastings daily.

Man Cave Essentials

Winemaker Greg Harrington's guide to the key components of his laid-back aesthetic.

Dartboard Conveniently located within throwing distance of the tasting bar.

Leather Couches For watching his favorite UK soccer team, Tottenham Hotspur.

Big TV "I wanted a 55-inch, but Pam said no way. So we have a 46-inch."

Two Brawny Bottles to Try

© Mark VanDonge



2008 Gramercy Cellars Walla Walla Valley Syrah ($45) Greg Harrington's complex Walla Walla Syrah bottling (he also makes wines with grapes from other regions) is Washington Syrah par excellencefruity, smoky and spicy. His barbecued pork is a great match. © Charles Smith Wines



2009 Charles Smith Wines The Velvet Devil Merlot ($12) Plush and chocolaty, Charles Smith's Merlot is made with a blend of grapes from Washington's Yakima Valley and Wahluke Slope areas. Samples of his higher-end K Vintners bottlings are also available in his tasting room.

June Wine Intel

Associate wine editor Megan Krigbaum digs up wine news from Oregon and Barcelona. Willakenzie Estates Pinot Gris. Photo © Ernest R. Munch.

Willamette Valley

Oregon Oasis

The best seat in Oregon's Willamette Valley is on the deck at WillaKenzie's new tasting room, which has a 180-degree view of the Pinot Noir vineyards. The modern space also has a full kitchen for chef dinners, as well as a sensory garden planted with herbs, fruit trees and berries that echo the flavors in the different wines.

Barcelona

Fast Food, Fast Wine

Sommelier César Cánovas, creator of the huge wine list at Barcelona's Monvínic, is minimizing: He selected just 24 Catalan wines (all in self-serve machines) for Fastvínic (left), the new sandwich shop next door.

