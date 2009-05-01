Wine in Season: Rosé

Classic Pick

Cliché or no, rosés from Provence are the world’s best: lightly floral and lively. Try Commanderie de Peyrassol.

Something New

Surprisingly, Argentina makes terrific rosé, like the Crios de Susana Balbo of Malbec. California does too; look for the Pinot Noir–based Copain Tous Ensemble.

More Wine Tips:

