Wine in Season: Rosé

The first wine that producers release each year is often rosé: Whether light and minerally or juicy and berry-rich, these wines generally taste best fresh. If you find a 2007 rosé in the back of your fridge, hurry up and drink it—the 2008 wines are arriving in stores now.

Kristin Donnelly
May 01, 2009

Classic Pick

Cliché or no, rosés from Provence are the world’s best: lightly floral and lively. Try Commanderie de Peyrassol.

Something New

Surprisingly, Argentina makes terrific rosé, like the Crios de Susana Balbo of Malbec. California does too; look for the Pinot Noir–based Copain Tous Ensemble.

More Wine Tips:

Best Rosé Champagnes & Sparkling WinesBest Rosé Champagnes & Sparkling Wines Underrated or Overhyped?Rosé: Underrated or Overhyped? Wine ValuesSouthern France: Wine Values

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up