Wine in Season: Rosé

The first wine that producers release each year is often rosé: Whether light and minerally or juicy and berry-rich, these wines generally taste best fresh. If you find a 2007 rosé in the back of your fridge, hurry up and drink it—the 2008 wines are arriving in stores now.
Classic Pick
Cliché or no, rosés from Provence are the world’s best: lightly floral and lively. Try Commanderie de Peyrassol.
Something New
Surprisingly, Argentina makes terrific rosé, like the Crios de Susana Balbo of Malbec. California does too; look for the Pinot Noir–based Copain Tous Ensemble.
