Wine Guide’s Best Value Bottles

Anthony Giglio tasted wines at all prices to make the recommendations in this year’s book. Here, his favorite values.

Anthony Giglio
October 01, 2009

Great Wine Values:

2007 Willamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Gris ($15)

An Oregon white with a balance of bright acidity and citrus-melon flavors.

2008 Layer Cake Shiraz ($16)

An Australian red brimming with raspberry fruit, with a layered finish.

2008 Spy Valley Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc ($19)

A minerally New Zealand white wine.

2007 Viña Cobos Felino Malbec ($19)

An Argentinean red with dark berry and black-licorice aromas.

Wine Advice & Pairings:

