Wine Guide’s Best Value Bottles

Anthony Giglio tasted wines at all prices to make the recommendations in this year’s book. Here, his favorite values.
Great Wine Values:
2007 Willamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Gris ($15)
An Oregon white with a balance of bright acidity and citrus-melon flavors.
2008 Layer Cake Shiraz ($16)
An Australian red brimming with raspberry fruit, with a layered finish.
2008 Spy Valley Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc ($19)
A minerally New Zealand white wine.
2007 Viña Cobos Felino Malbec ($19)
An Argentinean red with dark berry and black-licorice aromas.
Wine Advice & Pairings:
F&W’s Wine Guide 2010American Wine Awards 200915 Wine-Pairing Tips