Wine Guide’s Best Value Bottles

Great Wine Values:

2007 Willamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Gris ($15)

An Oregon white with a balance of bright acidity and citrus-melon flavors.

2008 Layer Cake Shiraz ($16)

An Australian red brimming with raspberry fruit, with a layered finish.

2008 Spy Valley Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc ($19)

A minerally New Zealand white wine.

2007 Viña Cobos Felino Malbec ($19)

An Argentinean red with dark berry and black-licorice aromas.

Wine Advice & Pairings:

