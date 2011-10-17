Wine Guide: Oregon Pinot

2002 Archery Summit Premier Cuvée $37



The sister winery to Napas Pine Ridge produces its Premier Cuvée with lots blended from its four estate vineyards. The 2002 is one of the vintage's most intense, powerful, broodingly dark Pinots. 2002 Domaine Drouhin $45



The American outpost of Burgundy's Drouhin winery turned out a sneakily rich, lavishly filled-in Pinot, but one that demands a good 15 minutes aeration in a glass or decanter. 2002 Domaine Serene Yamhill Cuvée $33



Domaine Serene Pinots are remarkable for their silky smooth texture. This 2002 may be the smoothest yet.2002 St. Innocent Anden Vineyard $30



One trademark of Mark Vlossek's Pinots is a firm backbone of acidity. Although the acidity is certainly present in this 2002, there is also a lively juiciness. 2002 King Estate Domaine $50



This flashy Napa-esque property on the outskirts of Eugene alarmed the homey Oregon wine community in the 1990s, but the King family has demonstrated it's serious about producing elegant and harmonious wines.