Wine Guide 2011: Anthony Giglio's 10 Favorite Wine Bottles

United States

2006 Kiona Lemberger ($12)

This little-seen grape delivers amazing flavors and a long, juicy finish for a teeny price.

2007 Irony Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($15)

An astounding deal for such a well-made Napa Cab; sourced from vineyards all around the Valley.

2007 Lazy Creek Vineyards Anderson Valley Gewürztraminer ($22)

It's a nice surprise that such a stunning Gewürztraminer comes from California.

2007 Limerick Lane Collins Vineyard Zinfandel ($30)

Limerick Lane's lush and spicy Zinfandels exemplify the appeal of Sonoma's Russian River Valley.

Greece

2009 Mercouri Estate Folói ($15)

Founded in 1870, the Mercouri estate was dormant between 1955 and the late '80s. Today it produces great wines like this zippy blend of Roditis and Viognier.

New Zealand

2007 Craggy Range Te Kahu Gimblett Gravels Vineyard ($22)

A well-executed Bordeaux blend from an area better known for Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir.

Italy

2006 Monte Antico ($12)

Made predominantly of Sangiovese, with just a small amount of Merlot and Cabernet, it's full of cherry flavor.

France

2009 Château Lamothe de Haux ($15)

An insane value, this Bordeaux white seamlessly blends Sauvignon Blanc, Sémillon and Muscadelle. An ideal aperitif.

Spain

Lustau Los Arcos Dry Amontillado ($17)

A complex sherry that's perfect for pairing with salty foods or mixing in cocktails.

Portugal

Blandy's Five-Year Alvada Madeira ($18)

Rich in flavor and satiny in texturejust fabulous for an entry-level Madeira.

