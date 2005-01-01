Wine | Global Portfolios...Ancient Vines...Aromatic Varietals

Locals Go Global Forget globe-trotting wine consultants. John Hunt of New York's Oriel Wines is building an international portfolio with wines made for him by star producers from Tuscany to Bordeaux to Sonoma.

Old Vines Zinfandel isn't the only old-vine grape that matters anymore. The focus on age now includes highly praised bottles from 100-year-old Monastrell vines in Spain, centurion Malbec in Argentina and more.

Aromatic Northwest Whites Oregon wineries like Avalon, J. Christophe and Chehalem are making more aromatic whites, like Riesling, and experimenting with fragrant Rhône grapes like Roussanne. And in Washington State, Viognier acreage has increased more than 300 percent in the past several years.