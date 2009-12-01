Wine-Giving Strategies: 5 Ways to Make Party Hosts Happy

Here, five strategies for successful wine-giving.

Lettie Teague
December 01, 2009

1. Champagne always works.

This sparkling wine is great for people you know well and people you've never met before. It's a universal gesture of celebration. And your hosts can easily regift it. The wine doesn't have to be expensive: I like Pol Roger Brut Reserve ($45) and Pommery Brut Royal ($42).

2. Select a wine with broad personal and culinary appeal.

For Americans right now, that means Pinot Noir from California, Oregon, France and even Argentina. California Pinot Noirs I love include Calera's 2007 Central Coast ($24) and Rusack's 2007 Santa Barbara County ($30). As for Argentina, I'm a fan of the Pinot by Luigi Bosca ($18).

3. If you're giving the hosts a special bottle, tell them ahead of time.

Ask about the food they plan to serve and tell them you have the perfect wine to go with it. All the collectors I know do this; it's not rude, it's helpful.

4. Present the wine ready to serve.

If it's a white wine or a Champagne, make sure it's chilled. If your hosts don't get the hint that you'd like them to open it right away, say, "I thought this would be a great start to the evening."

5. Bring a magnum.

This two-bottle size demands to be shared. No hosts would dare put away such an impressive gift; it commands their immediate attention and is a good reason for everyone to celebrate all by itself.

More Wine Tips:

The Perplexing Protocol of Party WineThe Perplexing Protocol of Party WineHoliday Wine GuideHoliday Wine Guide 15 Rules for Great Pairings15 Rules for Great Pairings

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up