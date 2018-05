Chocolate desserts, which often have a bitter undertone even when they are quite sugary, can strip a dessert wine such as a Sauternes or Late Harvest Riesling of its flavor. To be safe, always serve the wine first so that it can be tasted on its own.

One dessert wine that works well with many not-too-sweet chocolate desserts is Ruby Porto; it has an affinity for chocolate just the way raspberry sauce does.

The next best bet is a sweet wine with toffee or caramel flavors, such as a cream sherry.