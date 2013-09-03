Wine Experts' Top 10 Gift Picks

Double-Duty Knife

"With a corkscrew and a blade that can cut saucisson, this is the ultimate picnic knife." $33; opinel-usa.com.—Anthony Giglio

Foldable Tote

"This Tumi is big enough for weekend trips and comes with a case that I use as a clutch." $95; tumi.com.—Leslie Sbrocco

Paris Escape

"The Le Bristol hotel's luxury is classy, not flashy, and it has amazing restaurants." lebristolparis.com.—Gianpaolo Paterlini

Retro Camera

"Ditch the digital: The Belair uses real film and excels at wide-angle shots." $300; lomography.com.—Eric Larkee

Versatile Tool

"I use my coarse Microplane grater not just for cheese, but also for vegetables." $10; us.microplane.com.—Shelley Lindgren

Wine Reading

"Jon Bonné takes on the 'reign of big flavor' in this smart guide to the new talents of California wine." $35; amazon.com.—Ray Isle

Mexican Mortar

"I love making salsas in this molcajete, and it works as a centerpiece, too." $35; crateandbarrel.com.—Colleen Hein

Induction Burner

"Light, small and portable, this Fagor model is a lifesaver in my tiny kitchen." $135; amazon.com.—Jill Zimorski

Thai Vacation

"With a private beach and a fleet of boats, the Amanpuri in Phuket is on my bucket list." amanresorts.com.—Robert Bohr

Sipping Vinegar

"The Noble Sour T is made from dessert wine; its finish lasts forever." $58 for 8.5 oz; cookingdistrict.com.—Marnie Old