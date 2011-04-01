Wine Country Weekend: Santa Barbara

The young husband-and-wife team behind this 40-seater serves an adventurous seasonal menu of dishes, like ricotta ravioli with sweetbreads and braised pig tongue on grilled sourdough. © Kevin Steele

The wood-gas hybrid oven cranks out thin, blistered pies. All wines are available by the glass, quartino, half liter and bottle. © Stacey Millett

Three nights a week, from 11:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Thai restaurant Zen Yai becomes the Blue Owl, a spot for Asian-style street food like tri-tip sandwiches with chili mayo. © Dave Potter

Fess Parker's Dave Potter is the man behind this tasting room, where the wine is on tap, info is on iPads and visitors who come by bike get free wine delivery. © Cara Robbins Photography

Jen's Pick: Coffee Stop The French Press, an artisanal coffee shop, is the place to try Fair Trade beans from Santa Cruz's Verve Roasters and blueberry buckle.

Jen's Pick: Motel Chic The Presidio Motel's 16 whimsical rooms were designed by local art students. Bikes are available for tooling around the city.